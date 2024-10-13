Foreign banks and brokerages expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to embark on a ‘shallow rate cutting cycle’ from December 2024, with an aggregate 50 basis points in easing. Most of them expect RBI to go in for a 25 basis points rate cut in December, followed by another one in February 2025, taking the policy rate to 6 percent from 6.5 percent now.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the policy rates unchanged since February 2023 at 6.5 percent.

HSBC Global Research View

“We believe rate cuts will begin in the next meeting, we expect 50 basis points in rate cuts over December and February, taking the repo rate to 6 per cent”, Pranjul Bhandari, Chief Economist, India and Indonesia, HSBC Global Research said in a research note.

At its recent monetary policy review meeting on October 7-9, RBI MPC kept the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, but changed its stance from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to ‘neutral’. Even as the RBI highlighted upside inflation risks, the Monetary Policy Report (MPR) unveiled a 4.1 percent inflation projection for FY26 (i.e one year ahead inflation).”Given the RBI is driven by future inflation expectations, this is another reason why we think a rate cut is coming up in December”, Bhandari said.

Goldman Sachs View

Santanu Sengupta, Chief Economist, Goldman Sachs India, said that headline inflation, going forward, is expected to remain around RBI’s target of 4 percent year-on-year in Q3 and Q4 FY25 on the back of easing food inflation, which, along with a moderation in GDP growth, should open up room for monetary policy easing by the central bank. “We continue to expect a shallow easing cycle of total 50 basis points rate cuts from the RBI, with 25 basis points each in December 2024 and February 2025 meeting”, Sengupta said.

Even as the RBI remains optimistic on growth, the slight easing of inflation forecasts along with the shift of stance to “neutral” indicates to Goldman Sachs Economics Research that the RBI is likely creating space for a pivot towards monetary policy easing., Sengupta added.

At the recent MPC meeting, RBI continued to be upbeat on growth and kept their forecast for FY25 unchanged at 7.2 percent year-on-year. This is much higher than Goldman Sachs Economics Research’s muted growth expectations of 6.5 percent year-on-year and recent moderation in high frequency indicators.

RBI has also at the recent MPC meeting lowered their inflation forecast marginally by 10 basis points to 4.5 percent year-on-year. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had noted adverse weather-related shocks and an escalation in the ongoing geopolitical conflicts as upside risks to the RBI inflation forecast.

RBI Governor Das had highlighted that headline CPI inflation is expected to ease by Q4FY25, on easing food inflation, on the back of robust crop production.

DBS Group View

Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Chief Economist, DBS Group Research said, “We retain our view for rate cuts to start with a 25 basis points reduction in December 2024, assigning a 70 percent probability, with 100 basis points cuts over the course of Calendar Year 2025. There is a smaller 30 per cent likelihood that the start of cuts might be pushed to February 2025 if policymakers see the need for more date to confirm their dovish bias”. The door remains open for a rate cut within 2024, she noted.

On oil prices, Rao said in a research note that it is a key wildcard. “With the geopolitical tensions in the oil-rich Middle East intensifying in recent weeks, the path for crude oil prices remains uncertain”, she said.