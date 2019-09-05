Economy

Foreign Direct Investment up 28% in April-June 2019

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

(PTI) Foreign direct investment into India grew by 28 per cent to $ 16.33 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to government data. Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April-June of 2018-19 stood at $ 12.75 billion.

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during April-June 2019-20 include services ($ 2.8 billion), computer software and hardware ($ 2.24 billion), telecommunications ($ 4.22 billion), and trading ($ 1.13 billion), the Commerce and Industry Ministry data showed.

Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India during the first quarter of the fiscal with $ 5.33 billion investments. It was followed by Mauritius ($ 4.67 billion), the US ($ 1.45 billion), the Netherlands ($ 1.35 billion), and Japan ($ 472 million).

FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth. Recently, the government relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as -brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

