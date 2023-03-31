FTP Highlights
- Four new towns of export excellence declared
- Continuation of export promotion schemes
- Reduction in user charges for MSMEs under EPCG/AA schemes
- Rationalisation of status holder export thresholds to benefit smaller exporters
- FTP benefits for settlement of trade in Indian rupees
- All FTP benefits for e-commerce exports
- Value limit for export through courier increased to ₹10,00,000 per consignment
- PM Mitra scheme to be eligible for EPCG benefits
- Battery electric vehicles, green hydrogen, etc to have reduced EPCG export obligation
- Dairy to be exempt from maintaining average export obligation
- Special Advance Authorization Scheme for the apparel sector
- Revamp e-certificate of origin to provide for self-certification
- Paperless filing of export obligation discharge applications
