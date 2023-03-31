FTP Highlights
  1. Four new towns of export excellence declared
  2. Continuation of export promotion schemes
  3. Reduction in user charges for MSMEs under EPCG/AA schemes
  4. Rationalisation of status holder export thresholds to benefit smaller exporters
  5. FTP benefits for settlement of trade in Indian rupees
  6. All FTP benefits for e-commerce exports
  7. Value limit for export through courier increased to ₹10,00,000 per consignment
  8. PM Mitra scheme to be eligible for EPCG benefits
  9. Battery electric vehicles, green hydrogen, etc to have reduced EPCG export obligation
  10. Dairy to be exempt from maintaining average export obligation
  11. Special Advance Authorization Scheme for the apparel sector
  12. Revamp e-certificate of origin to provide for self-certification
  13. Paperless filing of export obligation discharge applications
Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   