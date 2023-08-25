Foreign exchange reserves dipped below the $600 billion mark in the week ended August 18 after staying above this crucial level in the previous five weeks.

The reserves declined $7.273 billion in the week ended August 18 to stand at $594.888 billion, per RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.

Reserves touched an all time high of $642.019 billion in the week ended October 29, 2021.

In the reporting week, the reserves were down as Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) and gold components declined by $6.613 billion and $515 million, respectively.

The other two components of the reserves too dipped -Special Drawing Rights (down $119 million) and Reserve Position in the International Monetary Fund ($25 million).

In the calendar year so far, India’s reserves are up by $30.835 billion. Since March-end 2023, the reserves have risen $16.439 billion.