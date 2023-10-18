The US and India do not have an additive, or arithmetic relationship, but a multiplicative and an exponential one, Eric Garcetti, U.S. Ambassador to India said on Wednesday.

“It’s not US plus India, it’s US times India”, Garcetti said at TechSurge India Summit, organized by Celesta Capital, a global multi-stage deep tech venture capital firm, in partnership with USIBC.

Noting this was an incredibly powerful moment for India and US and very exciting time for tech, Garcetti said both countries have a relationship based on friendship that has too many limits on it.

“Little by little we are taking those limits apart”, Garcetti added.

“And when it comes to technology, I really do believe in my heart, that as we showed during the G20, with India’s leadership - empowering the voice of the Global South; and America’s leadership among our allies in the developed world, that when we speak each other’s languages, we can actually translate to the world, our ambitions, our ambitions and peace, prosperity for our planet and our people”.

In contrast to a vision of technology causing harm, and of division, and unhealthiness, the United States and India are putting together a different vision of technology, “technology that instead of dividing us, connects us. Technology that instead of harming us protects us”, he said.

There are no two nations on this globe who together can do this work better, fill each other’s weaknesses with the other strengths, and show a model of what it means to do with democratic values that put people in the centre of this technological revolution, Garcetti noted.

Deep transformation

The US Ambassador said that bonding between the two democracies is happening, but it’s not happening quickly enough.

“Deep transformation will not happen quickly enough in this country, in our country, between our countries and in the world if we don’t accelerate reducing the barriers that have been in many ways the tradition here and part of our bureaucracy in US too”, he noted.

In March this year, the Biden administration had announced that Garcetti, a former Los Angeles Mayor, will be its US envoy. He officially assumed charge in