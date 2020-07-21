Economy

Form GSTR-4 now available on GSTN portal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

GSTR-4 can be filed only if all applicable quarterly statements in form CMP-08 of that financial year have been filed   -  PTI

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), which manges the information technology system of the indirect tax regime, on Tuesday announced making available annual return form GSTR-4 on its portal.

This will help nearly 17 lakh composition assesses to file annual return with effect from FY2019-20. Composition assesses are those GST assesses whose annual turnover is up to ₹1.5 crore. Theses assesses are not authorised to collect GST from consumers and also do not get the benefit of Input Tax Credit (ITC). However, they are permitted to deposit tax at a much lower fixed rate with the government. These assesses are to file annual return for FY2019-20 by August 30, 2020.

Under the new arrangement, composition assesses are not required to continue with quarterly return, but need to submit a statement only in form GST CMP-08. Earlier, a composition taxpayer had to file returns on a quarterly basis in form GSTR-4; filing of annual returns in form GSTR-9A was optional. Now, annual returns have to be filed in GSTR-4.

GSTR-4 can be filed only if all applicable quarterly statements in CMP-08 of that financial year have been filed. This annual return, once filed, can’t be revised. After successfully filing, an intimation will be sent through email and SMS. Currently, only online filing has been enabled on the portal. Shortly, an offline tool to file the form will also be made available.

Published on July 21, 2020
e-governance
GST
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
World bank-funded Jal Marg Vikas Project along Ganga river use up less than the budgeted cost