The government on Monday approved the appointment of BVR Subrahmanyam, former commerce Secretary as the CEO of Niti Aayog.

He succeeds Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam’s appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Iyer, who joined as CEO on July 1 last year, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington for a tenure of three years, it said. Iyer will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said.

Subrahmanyam, an 1987 batch IAS of Chhattisgarh cadre, was Commerce Secretary from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. A few days before his retirement, the government had appointed him as Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organization for a period of two years with effect from October 1.

Having worked as a Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office during Manmohan Singh-led government, Subrahmanyam was sent on deputation as Chief Secretary before Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Union Territories in 2019.

