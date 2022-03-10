Former Revenue Secretary AB Pandey appointed as NFRA Chairperson

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed former Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey as the Chairperson of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the country’s sole independent audit regulator.

It has also appointed Praveen Kumar Tiwari, a retired Indian Audit and Accounts Service official, and Smita Jhingran, an Indian Revenue Service officer, to the post of full-time members of NFRA.

Pandey , a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as NFRA Chairperson for a period of three years or till he turns 65, whichever is earliest, according to an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training.