From June, all rail freight customers can pay online

Ministry of Railways on Friday issued guidelines for online payment of freight charges by all users. This Online Payment System will be provided through Freight Business Development (FBD) portal via SBI’s payment gateway.

These guidelines will be implemented from June 1, said a release. As of now, large freight users of railways can make online payment through a tri-apartite agreement – between Railways, bank and customer.

Under the new system, all freight users can directly make payment from banks to Railways without the tri-apartite agreement, among others, explained an official. Also, goods clerk can be enabled to work from home in case of any pandemic surge.

The ancillary charges – for which now online payments can be made include premium charge (in case of premium indent), wagon registration fee, demurrage, wharfage, siding charge, shunting charge, rebooking charge, diversion charge. This shall be available 24x7.

“Online Payment System through FBD shall be available 24x7,” as per a source. Customer or secondary customer willing to avail the facility shall be required to register themselves on the FBD portal as per the procedure laid down for Registration under Electronic registration of demand (e-RD) policy.

Dash board for goods clerk

A dashboard will be made available to the Goods Clerk who will be able to see details of all registered customer and secondary customer, including their code and GSTIN number etc.

Also available on the dashboard are freight charges, premium charge, wagon registration fee calculated through the Freight Operating Information System, siding charge, shunting charge, wharfage, demurrage (if calculated manually), rebooking, diversion charge for the customer.

The system shall raise charges against the customer and the secondary customer.

After payments have been made, confirmation of payment, the system shall show paid on the Goods Clerk dashboard and update the collection details. Once the payment is confirmed Railway Receipt/Money Receipt/GST Invoice, as the case may be, can be generated by goods clerk.

Non- registered customers

In case of non-e registered customer, the Goods Clerk shall be given option to feed the details of the customer and identify the indent number of the same while registering demand. In such cases, Railway Receipt/Money Receipt/GST Invoice can be generated by Goods Clerk as per guidelines, added the release.