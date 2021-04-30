From June, all rail freight customers can pay online

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Ministry of Railways on Friday issued guidelines for online payment of freight charges by all users. This Online Payment System will be provided through Freight Business Development (FBD) portal via SBI’s payment gateway.
These guidelines will be implemented from June 1, said a release. As of now, large freight users of railways can make online payment through a tri-apartite agreement – between Railways, bank and customer.
Under the new system, all freight users can directly make payment from banks to Railways without the tri-apartite agreement, among others, explained an official. Also, goods clerk can be enabled to work from home in case of any pandemic surge.
The ancillary charges – for which now online payments can be made include premium charge (in case of premium indent), wagon registration fee, demurrage, wharfage, siding charge, shunting charge, rebooking charge, diversion charge. This shall be available 24x7.
“Online Payment System through FBD shall be available 24x7,” as per a source. Customer or secondary customer willing to avail the facility shall be required to register themselves on the FBD portal as per the procedure laid down for Registration under Electronic registration of demand (e-RD) policy.
A dashboard will be made available to the Goods Clerk who will be able to see details of all registered customer and secondary customer, including their code and GSTIN number etc.
Also available on the dashboard are freight charges, premium charge, wagon registration fee calculated through the Freight Operating Information System, siding charge, shunting charge, wharfage, demurrage (if calculated manually), rebooking, diversion charge for the customer.
The system shall raise charges against the customer and the secondary customer.
After payments have been made, confirmation of payment, the system shall show paid on the Goods Clerk dashboard and update the collection details. Once the payment is confirmed Railway Receipt/Money Receipt/GST Invoice, as the case may be, can be generated by goods clerk.
In case of non-e registered customer, the Goods Clerk shall be given option to feed the details of the customer and identify the indent number of the same while registering demand. In such cases, Railway Receipt/Money Receipt/GST Invoice can be generated by Goods Clerk as per guidelines, added the release.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...