The Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) on Monday resolved to remain vigilant against any build-up in vulnerabilities in all segments of the Indian financial system as well as in the broader economy, especially from global spillovers in a dynamic and uncertain world.

The FSDC-SC, which met at the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai, affirmed its commitment to preserve financial system stability for attaining strong, sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Sub-Committee meeting, which was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, reviewed major global and domestic macroeconomic and financial developments, issues of inter-regulatory coordination relating to the Indian financial sector activities of various technical groups under its purview, per a RBI statement.

It also reviewed the functioning of State Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in various States and Union Territories.

The members of the Sub-Committee who attended the meeting included T. V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure; Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Revenue; Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India; Debasish Panda, Chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

