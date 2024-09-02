The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), a head-hunter for State-owned financial services entities, has recommended Rama Mohan Rao Amara for the position of Managing Director of State Bank of India, the country’s largest commercial bank.

Amara is currently Deputy Managing Director at SBI.

“Financial Services Institutions Bureau interfaced with 9 candidates on September 2, for the position of Managing Director ) in SBI.

Keeping in view their performance in the interface, overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Rama Mohan Rao Amara for the position of MD in SBI”, said a social media post in platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Amara is expected to fill the vacancy created due to elevation of C S Setty as Chairman of SBI.

Prior to getting transferred to SBI in July 2023, Amara was MD & CEO at SBI Card, the country’s largest pure play credit card issuer. He was appointed as MD & CEO of SBI Card in January 2021.

