The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed its regional office in the Northern region to take “immediate action” against defaulting companies involved in manufacturing spurious nutraceuticals and health supplements. It has launched a special surveillance drive in Himachal Pradesh and is inspecting players’ manufacturing facilities in Baddi, one of the key manufacturing hubs for nutraceuticals and health supplements.

The FSSAI CEO, G Kamala Vardhana Rao, held a meeting with major manufacturers of health supplements and nutraceuticals of Baddi on Tuesday. “During the meeting, the CEO, FSSAI issued a stern warning, emphasizing the necessity for strict compliance with nutraceutical regulations. Non-compliance was highlighted as having severe consequences, including the possibility of license suspension or cancellation, as well as the initiation of criminal cases,” the food safety authority said in a statement.

“As part of the surveillance drive, 21 facilities operating in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were inspected and 111 samples were lifted during 7th --9th June, 2023. Further, 25-30 per cent of the nutraceuticals manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh will be inspected by the end of June 2023,” the food authority said.

FSSAI has also directed the Commissioner of Food Safety, Himachal Pradesh, to provide full support in effectively carrying out the surveillance drive. “FBOs found to be in violation may be prosecuted under Section 59 of FSS Act 2006 where punishment like life imprisonment or a fine of not less than Rs. 10 lakhs will be imposed,” it stressed.

The Nutraceuticals and health supplements segment has been on the radar of the food safety authority for some time now. In March, it had raised concerns about false and exaggerated claims and non-compliance with standards by the industry players. It had directed state food safety commissioners to step up surveillance of such products and submit action-taking reports.

FSSAI also provides a dedicated consumer grievance portal, the Food Safety Connect app, available on both iOS and Android platforms and has urged consumers to report any violations.

