The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed companies to stop using A1 and A2 protein labels on their dairy products, terming them as “misleading”. It has also asked e-commerce operators to immediately remove such claims from their websites.

In an advisory, the food safety authority said that it has observed several food business operators are selling or marketing milk and milk products such as ghee, butter and curd among others in the name of A1 and A1 under their FSSAI license or registration certificate number. “The matter has been examined by FSSAI and it is opined that A1 and A2 differentiation of milk is essentially linked to difference in structure of protein (beta casein). Hence use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading and not in conformance with the provisions laid down under FSS Act 2006 and Regulations,” FSSAI stated.

‘Strict compliance’

It emphasised that the standards for milk do not mention or recognise any differentiation of milk “on the basis of A1 and A2 types.“ “The FBOs are instructed to remove such claims from their products. E-commerce FBOs are instructed to remove all the claims related to A1 and A2 proteins from their websites immediately,” the FSSAI said. It has asked these companies to ensure “strict compliance” of this direction.

However, the FSSAI said food business operators are permitted to use the available pre-printed labels and exhaust them within the next six months.

Some industry players have said this direction will ensure misleading claims get eliminated. Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods said, “The categorisation of A1 and A2 milk has been largely driven by marketing tactics rather than scientific evidence, and the global trend is moving away from this distinction. The conversation around A1 and A2 milk may have captured attention, but it’s vital to understand that the real value of milk lies in its complete nutritional profile. The FSSAI’s recent clarification is a positive step towards ensuring that consumers receive accurate information and promoting greater transparency in the dairy sector.”