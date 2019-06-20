FSSAI plans to expand notified entry points for food imports

Wanted: A policy for the ‘invisible’ rare diseases community
Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level review meeting on ...
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to increase the number of notified entry points for food imports in the country. This is being done as part of its efforts to facilitate ease of doing business while ensuring the safety of the food products imported into India.
“In order to put in place a robust food regulatory framework at the point of entries to prevent entry of unsafe or sub-standard food into the country, it is proposed to notify 132 Points of Entries…..covering seaport, airports, ICD (Inland Container Depot), LCS (Land Customs Stations) and SEZs as food import entry points,” a notice outlining the proposal said. These entry points are spread across the country. Currently, FSSAI has notified Authorised Officers at 416 locations to regulate import of food items. Of this, while 20 locations are supervised by FSSAI officials, 396 locations are manned by Customs officials.
The food safety authority said it is making efforts to expand the notified entry points to ensure various regions from where major food imports are done, get covered. The 132 locations have been identified, “based on the food imports data of past years received from DGCI&S and CBIC,” it added. FSSAI has now sought stakeholder comments for the proposal.
The food safety authority had in 2017, notified the Food Safety and Standards (Import) Regulations to streamline the process of clearance of imported food products. Notified food import points of entries are locations where the regulator has appointed authorised officers to facilitate the imports clearance process.
According to the regulations, “the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India shall notify the officers for the purpose of food import clearance to ensure compliance of the provisions of the Act, and it may also notify officers from other government agencies to maintain the standard operating procedure for food import clearance.”
Authorised officers are tasked with receiving applications for food import clearance, drawing samples for testing, forwarding the samples to notified laboratories and issuing a non-objection certificate or non-conformance report to the food importer, among others.
Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level review meeting on ...
1 I have reduced from 103 kg to 73 kg and 60 per cent of this happened in three months. But fitness is not a ...
On their part, doctors and hospitals must keep patients informed about processes, outcomes
UNICEF, WHO sound alertBillions of people around the world are continuing to suffer from poor access to water, ...
The Sensex and the Nifty continue to face resistance. Investors should be cautious
The fund has outperformed its category over one-, three- five- and seven-year time-frames
SBI (₹349.45)SBI fell about 3 per cent in the initial part of the week. However, the stock managed to ...
Invest regardless of whether you have a target or not
Thanks to Gully Boy, the Hindi heartland may have woken up to the raw energy of rap only now. Down south, a ...
It’s the 33rd anniversary of Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal, and therefore the perfect occasion for a ...
“What’s all this shiny stuff?” Bins asks. It looks like bubble wrap made of shiny mirror-plastic. “It’s from ...
The daughter of Babur and author of Humayun-nama not only wrote history as a woman but lived it, too
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...