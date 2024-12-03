The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed e-commerce players, which includes quick commerce firms, to ensure that claims made on their platforms regarding food products are “fully aligned” with the physical labels.

It also said platforms must have mechanisms in place to ensure products listed are in compliance with the labelling regulations among other norms. In an advisory released on Tuesday, the food safety authority asked e-commerce companies to make sure they are in adherence with all the norms for “ensuring the safety, quality, and authenticity of food products being sold online.” It added this becomes even more important considering the “growth of e-commerce in the food sector”.

Concerns flagged

This advisory comes after the FSSAI held a meeting with e-commerce and quick commerce players last month flagging growing concerns about safety of food products sold online.

“One of the critical needs for e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) is to prioritise the training of the last-mile delivery personnel. It is essential to ensure that delivery staff are well-trained in food safety and hygiene practices. This training should cover safe handling and transportation of food to prevent contamination, as well as personal hygiene and proper sanitisation procedures. Additionally, FBOs must ensure that food and non-food items are delivered separately to avoid the risk of cross-contamination, thus safeguarding consumer health,” it stated in its advisory.

“Any product claims made on e-commerce platforms must be fully aligned with the information provided on the product’s physical label. No claims that are not substantiated on the product packaging should appear online,” it said, adding that this is crucial to prevent misleading claims.

The Food Safety Authority said that e-commerce players must have “mechanisms in place” to ensure products sold through their platforms in compliance with FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations 2020. “ To maintain consumer confidence, it is also necessary to ensure that food products being delivered have sufficient remaining shelf life. FSSAI mandates that products must have a minimum shelf life of 30 per cent or at least 45 days before expiry, at the time of delivery,” the advisory added.

The Food Safety Authority also asked the platform to “prominently display” FSSAI licence and registration numbers and hygiene ratings of sellers. “It is reiterated that no e-commerce FBO shall list any food business operator (seller) on its platform without displaying their valid FSSAI licence or registration,” the advisory added.