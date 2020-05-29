Economy

FSSAI to launch one-stop compliance, regulatory platform for food companies from June 1

Meenakshi Verma Ambwani New Delhi | Updated on May 29, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

As part of efforts to ensure ease of doing business for food companies, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is all set to launch its upgraded cloud-based online compliance platform. The food safety regulator aims to make Food Safety and Compliance System (FoSCoS) as the one-stop point for all its regulatory and compliance engagements with Food Business Operators (FBOs).

While initially the new integrated platform, will enable licensing, registration and filing of annual returns, FSSAI will eventually add a host of other regulatory and compliance functions to the platform. It will also replace the existing Food Licensing and Registration System (FLRS).

The launch of FoSCoS is scheduled for June 1. In the first phase, it will be launched in nine States and UTs including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Odisha, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Ladakh. By next month, the licensing process in all these States will be done through FoSCoS, as the older licensing platform will be disabled. The new integrated platform will be gradually rolled out across all other States.

FoSCoS will be integrated with all the other online services of FSSAI that include food import clearance system, portal for test results and sample collection from laboratories (INFLONet) and food safety training and certification portal. It will also enable modules for sample management, improvement notices, audit management systems and adjudications in a phased manner.

“A single regulatory platform will act as pan-India integrated response system to any food fraud and ensure an advanced risk-based, data driven regulatory approach,” FSSAI said in a notice to food business operators.

In a move that will eliminate errors and grant licences quicker, the licensing process for food manufactures will be based on a standardised food product list on FoSCoS. The standardised food product list in accordance to various food categories was collated by FSSAI after an extensive mapping exercise. All manufacturers holding valid FSSAI licence must modify their licence in accordance with the standardised product list by December 31, the FSSAI notice said.

Meanwhile, the food safety authority has asked all States and UTs to set up a licence helpdesk to address queries from FBOs on the new online platform. It has been conducting training with food safety officers as well as food companies for a seamless transition to the new system.

