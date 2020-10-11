Fuelled by unlock, petrol offtake up 3%

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Petrol consumption is up 3 per cent in September 2020, compared to September 2019, according to data shared by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. This reflects more movement of small cars and passenger vehicles.
It is also a significant variation because it is the first time in the current fiscal that petrol consumption has outpaced the same month last year. This fall was on account of Covid-induced lockdowns and the recovery coincides with the opening up of the economy.
But diesel consumption in September 2020 remained 6 per cent below September 2019 levels. This means lesser movement of trucks and commercial activities compared with the same month a year ago.
On a cumulative basis, the gap between diesel consumption during fiscal 2020-21 and 2019-20 stood at 10.46 million tonnes. On a monthly basis, this gap has narrowed as the country moves towards unlocking business activities. Diesel consumption was down 21 per cent in August 2020 compared to August 2019.
For oil marketing companies, the fall in diesel consumption and spurt in petrol consumption means an augmentation of refining and sourcing capacity. Since diesel consumption significantly outpaces petrol, India’s domestic refineries are tuned to producing more diesel. But with diesel consumption sustaining lower, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) are said to be importing petrol to meet the spurt in demand.
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) consumption remained significantly lower in September 2020, at 52 per cent less than September 2019.
Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG or cooking gas) consumption has resumed its upward trend with a 5 per cent jump during September 2020 over September 2019. This reverses the 5 per cent dip in LPG consumption during August 2020 compared to August 2019.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...