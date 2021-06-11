G-7 meet: PM Modi to address three sessions focussing on post-pandemic global cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address three sessions at the G-7 outreach programme on June 12-13 and stress on the need to work together post-pandemic to build back the global economy and health infrastructure while meeting environmental challenges

“The PM will speak on the themes `Building Back Stronger’, `Building Back Together’ and `Building Back Greener’ at three sessions of the G-7 outreach programme,” a source tracking the meeting told BusinessLine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Modi to attend the outreach component of the G-7 Summit in Cornwall in the UK together with Australia, South Korea and South Africa. Modi decided to participate in the meet virtually on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“India has been closely engaged with the G7 on a number of tracks including health, climate & environment and digital & technology and is also represented on the economic resilience panel,” the source added.

India has been involved in working level meetings on health and participated in the G-7 Health Ministers’ meeting on June 4. It has also been closely collaborating with the UK and other G-7 members on important issues in the climate track including preparing for COP-26 in November and took part in the Ministerial meeting on May 21, the source added.

Cyber governance and regulation is another area where India participated in the working level discussions of the G-7. It also took part in the Ministerial meeting on April 29.

Economic Resilience Panel

Further, India’s Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal represented India as an observer on the G-7 Economic Resilience Panel, which is discussing ways to strengthen resilience of global supply chains and preserve a free and open multilateral trading system.

“The G-7 has already involved India in all important areas of discussions. It is only natural that it would want the Indian PM to speak on important issues at the outreach sessions,” the source said.

UK is the current President of the G-7 which also includes France, Germany, Italy, the US, Japan and Canada. The theme selected by the UK for its G-7 Presidency is ‘Build Back Better’ in support of global recovery efforts post-pandemic. Four priority areas for G-7 action have been identified which include global recovery from coronavirus, free and fair trade, tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity and championing open societies.

India has been participating in G-7 outreach meetings since 2003.