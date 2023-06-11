Heads of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) of G20 member countries and other invitees from international organisations will meet at Goa for a three-day G20 SAI Summit beginning on Monday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is the Chair of the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group under India’s G20 Presidency.

CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu will deliver the inaugural address for the G20 SAI Summit on Monday.

The SAI20 Summit will have delegates from SAI20 member SAIs of G20 countries; Guest SAIs; Invited SAIs; International Organisations; Engagement Groups, and other invitees.

SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Spain, UAE, Morocco, and Poland will be participating in-person.

Under the guiding philosophy for India’s Presidency of G20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam i.e. “One Earth, One Family, and One Future”, the CAG of India had proposed the collaboration of SAI20 Engagement Group on two priority areas — Blue Economy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Blue Economy is the Sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of our ecosystem. With AI making greater inroads into governance, SAIs must inevitably prepare themselves for auditing AI-based governance systems.

Simultaneously, SAIs must look for opportunities to adopt AI into their audit techniques to increase their effectiveness.

The AI debate has gained the centrestage as AI technologies continue to shape the world in unprecedented ways.

From technological advancements to ethical considerations, social transformations to security challenges, and healthcare applications to economic repercussions, the implications of AI demands careful analysis and thoughtful discussions.

At the G20 SAI Summit, SAI India would present and introduce the Compendiums on Blue Economy and Responsible AI, which has contributions and experience shared by the SAI20 members and other SAIs to guide future audits on these priority areas.

There would further be sharing of knowledge and experiences by the eminent panelists during the insights on Blue Economy and Responsible AI.

Importantly, consensus will be derived on the role and responsibilities of SAI20 Engagement Group, in the times to come, in fostering accountability in governance and strategically partnering with the governments to respond to global challenges.