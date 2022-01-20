Gadkari asks CAs to help attract foreign investments into MSMEs

Asserting that MSMEs continue to play a crucial role in India’s economic growth, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that time is ripe to attract more foreign investments into the MSME sector.

Addressing the ICAI virtual international conference 2022, Gadkari urged the Chartered Accountants fraternity to play a leading role in attracting foreign investments into the MSME sector.

“Our MSMEs contribute 30 per cent to growth. We need more capital investments to push growth. We are trying our level best to get more foreign investments in MSMEs. CAs role in this is important”, he said.

Gadkari described chartered accountants as “main pillar of Indian economy” and urged them to use their innovative approach to capital raising and thereby support the Indian economy and MSMEs. “Attracting foreign investment into MSMEs is a huge challenge for all of us. We are trying our level best to accelerate growth in Indian economy. Because of covid we are facing problems“, he said.

Gadkari highlighted that digitalisation is equally essential, especially in government departments. “Digitalisation can help us to be more transparent, corruption free and result-oriented”, he added.

Highlighting the government’s thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Gadkari also urged the CAs to come up with suggestions on how the country could reduce imports. “ The main area where CAs can play a role is how we can increase our exports while reducing imports. There is huge potential, and infrastructure development is among the government’s highest priorities.

Monetising infra projects

The minister also sees chartered accountants playing a critical role in monetising infrastructure projects. “We are already monetising road projects. We are getting excellent responses from the market. Our idea is to do monetisation of ₹ 5lakh crore in next two years. We are also planning monetisation of gas pipeline and power transmission. There is huge possibility of getting investment from abroad,” he said.

Gadkari also underscored the need to develop rural industries.