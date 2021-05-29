Gadkari calls for newer technologies in bridge-building space without compromising on quality

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Calling for alternate new technologies in the bridge-building space that can make overall road construction cheaper while not compromising on quality, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he is ready to write on file (a note) that will absolve engineers from being responsible in case of a problem while adopting them.
There can be mistakes while adopting new technology or experimenting, from which learnings can be adopted, said Gadkari while speaking at an international bridge conference.
There will be a huge demand for steel and cement, with India looking to build more and more highways every year. For instance, only Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is going to have over 200 bridges, and India is constructing 22 Expressways as of now.
Reiterating that the road sector is looking for alternatives to cement and steel usage, Gadkari said he would like to teach the manufacturers a lesson as they form a cartel by increasing the prices.
Referring to many contractors whose agreements were cancelled after the structures were damaged, Gadkari said it is crucial to differentiate between an accident and negligence.
He also said that Independent Engineers (who are supposed to oversee a project) asking the contractor to take responsibility if newer technology is tried discourages innovations in the sector.
“Why should we not accept a common code for the entire world,” asked Gadkari, referring to technologies adopted by Singapore and Malaysia to build bridges that require lesser steel.
Gen (Retd) VK Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, said that Gadkari is looking to enhance construction activity and make roads faster and cheaper. Over 1,000 people from across the world registered, and 700 people participated in the international conference.
