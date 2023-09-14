Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged automobile dealers to initiate scrapping centers, fitness centers, and driving training centers that will not only help the dealers to reenergise their business but also contribute to the green mobility mission.

Speaking at the fifth Auto Retail Conclave organised by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Nitin Gadkari said the government will also provide all necessary support to dealers taking these initiatives.

“Aluminium, copper, steel, rubber, plastic... all can be recycled, and hence the automobile component price will be reduced by 25-30 per cent. We have established scrapping centers, wherein dealerships can be part of the scrapping centers, and training centers,” he said.

Scrappage policy will play a significant role in the Indian automobile manufacturing industry making a stronger contribution in reducing the manufacturing cost, he said.

Gadkari also noted that India is encouraging the use of alternate fuel and biofuel and pointed out that the government is working to make India the largest manufacturer of green hydrogen.

He noted that the biofuel adaptation initiative has also been taken and recently India has entered into a biofuel alliance with Brazil.

Further, he also appreciated the efforts made by the dealer fraternity to serve its customers to the best of their offerings, and he urged the vehicle manufacturers to support the dealers in generating better revenue as they are an important part of the ecosystem.

“India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and auto dealers will play an important role in making India a $5 trillion economy,” Gadkari added.