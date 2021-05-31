Economy

GDP contracts by 7.3% during FY 21

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 31, 2021

According to the National Statistical Office, GDP in 2020-21 was at Rs 135.1 lakh cr as against a revised estimate of Rs 145.7 lakh cr

The Indian economy contracted by 7.3 per cent during FY 2020-21, latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Monday. Meanwhile, the April-June quarter showed growth, against expectations of a contraction.

“Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2020-21 is now estimated to attain a level of ₹135.13 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of ₹145.69 lakh crore,” the NSO statement said. The growth in GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.3 per cent as compared to 4 per cent in 2019-20.

For the January-March quarter, (Q4 of FY 21), GDP is estimated at ₹38.96 lakh crore, as against ₹38.33 lakh crore in Q4 of 2019-20, showing a growth of 1.6 per cent.

Published on May 31, 2021

