Government’s Statistics Office will come out with economic growth data for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on Thursday. The expectation is that the Indian economy is likely to have grown between 7.7 to 8.5 per cent during the said period on account of the good performance of all three sectors – Services, Industry, and Agriculture.

“Everybody feels that yes, the first quarter did go well, so the numbers should be good,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said recently while addressing a global business meet. GDP growth rate in the January-March quarter of FY23 was 6.1 per cent, while the first-quarter growth in FY23 was 13.1 per cent. While some economists expect growth during Q1FY24 to be between 7.7 to 8 per cent, two research reports – one by SBI and another by ICRA projects growth at 8.3 and 8.5 per cent respectively. The Monetary Policy Committee has estimated Q1 growth at 8 per cent.

The SBI research report, using Artificial Neural Network (ANN) model with 30 high-frequency indicators, forecasts that the quarterly GDP growth for the April-June quarter would be at 8.3 per cent. “Given that the GDP deflator is at -0.6 per cent (due to negative WPI), we expect nominal GDP growth at 7.7-7.8 per cent for Q1FY24. This is the first time since Q4FY19 when nominal GDP growth is expected to be less than the real GDP growth,” it said.

ICRA has projected the year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of the GDP to improve to 8.5 per cent in Q1FY24 from 6.1 per cent in Q4FY23, boosted by the supportive base of Q1FY23, which saw the Indian economy normalising after the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, economic activity in Q1FY24 was boosted by a continued catch-up in services demand and improved investment activity, particularly a welcome front-loading in government capital expenditure.

SBI research report mentioned that in Q1FY24, manufacturing is sustained as reflected in IIP, automobile sales, and PMI data. Further, agriculture sales have been strong. The power supply has been high. On the service side, passenger traffic that picked up in Q4FY23 has sustained and air cargo traffic has increased.

“Most importantly, there has been a surge in capital expenditure in Q1, with Central government spending 27.8 per cent of budgeted, while States at 12.7 per cent of budgeted. States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due, have registered capital expenditure growth up to 41 per cent,” the report said, while expecting growth for FY24 to be higher than projected rate of 6.5 per cent.

However, ICRA’s Nayar is not so optimistic. She said: “We are circumspect that erratic rainfall, narrowing differentials with year-ago commodity prices, and a possible slowdown in momentum of government capex as we approach the Parliamentary elections, could dampen GDP growth in H2FY24 below the MPC’s forecasts.” Accordingly, the agency has maintained Its FY24 GDP growth estimate at 6 per cent, lower than the MPC’s projection of 6.5 per cent for the fiscal.