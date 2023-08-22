GDP growth in April-June quarter (Q1FY24) is estimated to have been 8.3-8.5 per cent, two research reports said on Tuesday. It is higher than projection made by Monetary Policy Committee’s projection of 8 per cent. Both the reports have listed good growth in manufacturing and picking up of services as reasons for higher growth.

The Statistics Ministry will release the GDP growth number for the first quarter on August 31. First quarter growth in FY23 was 13.1 per cent.

A SBI research report, using Artificial Neural Network (ANN) model with 30 high frequency indicators, forecast that the quarterly GDP growth for the April -June quarter would be at 8.3 per cent.

“Given that the GDP deflator is at -0.6 per cent (due to negative WPI), we expect nominal GDP growth at 7.7-7.8 per cent for Q1 FY24. This the first time since Q4FY19, when nominal GDP growth is expected to be less than the real GDP growth,” it said.

ICRA has projected the year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of the GDP to improve to 8.5 per cent in Q1FY2024 from 6.1 per cent in Q4 FY2023, boosted by the supportive base of Q1 FY2023, which saw the Indian economy normalising after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Govt’s capex

According to Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist with ICRA, economic activity in Q1FY2024 was boosted by a continued catch-up in services demand and improved investment activity, particularly a welcome front-loading in government capital expenditure.

“Sharply lower prices of various commodities on a y-o-y basis supported margins in some sectors. However, unseasonal heavy rains, the lagged effect of the monetary tightening and weak external demand exerted a downward pressure on GDP growth,” she said.

SBI research report mentioned that in Q1FY24, manufacturing is sustained as reflected in IIP, automobile sales, PMI data. Further, agriculture sales has been strong. Power supply has been high. In the service side, passenger traffic picked up in Q4FY23 has sustained, air cargo traffic increased.

“Most importantly, there has been a surge in capital expenditure in Q1, with central government spending 27.8 per cent of budgeted, while States at 12.7 per cent of budgeted. States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, where are elections are due, have registered capital expenditure growth up to 41 per cent,” the report said, while expecting growth for FY24 to be higher than projected rate of 6.5 per cent.

However, ICRA’s Nayar is not so optimistic. She said: “We are circumspect that erratic rainfall, narrowing differentials with year-ago commodity prices, and possible slowdown in momentum of government capex as we approach the Parliamentary elections, could dampen GDP growth in H2 FY2024 below the MPC’s forecasts.”

Accordingly, the agency has maintained Its FY2024 GDP growth estimate at 6 per cent, lower than the MPC’s projection of 6.5 per cent for the fiscal.