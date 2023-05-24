Economic growth for fiscal year 2022-23 may give a positive surprise, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said here on Wednesday. He also expressed the hope that inflation would continue its downward trend.

“It initially appeared in the third quarter that there was pent-up demand, which was supporting economic activity. But economic activity has sustained its momentum and, in fact, all the high-frequency indicators maintained their momentum in the fourth quarter. Therefore, we should not be surprised if growth is slightly more than 7 per cent for FY23,” Das said, while addressing a plenary session of the Annual Meet of industry chamber, CII.

GDP data for FY23 and for the January-March quarter will be announced on May 31.

The growth estimate for the current fiscal 2023-24 is 6.5 per cent. Das said though some agencies have lowered their projections, things are looking better here. “The IMF project stated 5.9 per cent, but we derive confidence at this point of time from the fact that agriculture has done well. And we are assuming the normal monsoon services sector continues to perform very well,” he said.

Further, although merchandise exports had slowed down, services exports had gained further momentum. “Agriculture has done well. The services sector overall is doing well. Capex and interest spending by the government has also picked up, with large Budget provisions for capital expenditure by the government,” he said, indicating a better growth scenario.

Inflation, which has come down, was expected to drop further. So, what does it mean for the rate cycle? He said “Sanjeev Bajaj (CII President) has mentioned he hopes that RBI will take a pause in the coming monetary policy meetings. It’s not in my hands. It depends on the situation on the ground. I am driven by what’s happening on the ground. What is the outlook on the ground? What are the trends? How is the inflation build-up or the inflation softening,” he said.

Later, referring to the April MPC decision, he urged: “Don’t read it as a pause. It’s a pivot.” He also emphasised that raising the rate 2.5 per cent over a year was a prudent decision, and the pause was also a prudent decision. He said RBI would continue to be proactive and take steps according to the situation.