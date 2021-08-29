GDP growth may straddle 15-23% range

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Economists, the RBI and various research outfits expect the first quarter GDP growth to be between 15-23 per cent, on the back of base effect and smart recovery of economic activity vis-a-vis the same period last fiscal.
On Tuesday, the government will release the first quarter (April-June 2021) GDP data for the current fiscal.
However, all agencies are unanimous on the fact that the base effect will have a key role as GDP de-growth was 24.4 per cent last year.
The April-June quarter saw the peak of second wave, resulting in localised lockdowns. However, lockdown in the current fiscal was much different from that of last fiscal.
First, there were no stringent nationwide lockdowns. Second, inter-State and intra-State movement was permitted. Third, manufacturing activities and services (on a limited scale) were not much affected.
The Finance Ministry has repeatedly said that the first quarter growth will be affected. In fact, in his presentation after the announcement of FY21 GDP, Chief Economic Advisor, KV Subramanian, said that the second wave peaked in May, “however localised or State-wide restrictions adopted to combat its spread present some downside risk to growth in Q1 of FY22”. He made it clear that there are reasons to expect a muted economic impact. However, he did not give any estimate.
The Finance Ministry has also made it clear that its assessment of the economy is consistent with the Reserve Bank of India. Earlier this month, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said that first quarter growth is estimated at 21.4 per cent. However, SBI, in its research report, did not go with this optimism and forecast GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth at around 18.5 per cent, but with upward bias. It also estimated GVA (Gross Value Added) at 15 per cent. The report attributed strong tax collection for wide divergence between GVA and GDP.
Yuvika Singhal, Economist with QuantEco, said: “The hearty double-digit Q1 FY22 GDP growth, which we estimate at 23 per cent, is more of optics, led by last year’s favourable base owing to the nationwide lockdown.”
This headline growth completely conceals the sequential contraction in the quarter, owing to the ferocious second wave of the pandemic. The bulk of deceleration in economic activity occurred over April and May as pandemic restrictions turned severe across most States amid an escalation in infections. June, however, saw a sharp turnaround in activity, enabled by a swift opening up of the economy amid receding Covid cases in several States.
Giving a sectoral picture, she pegged agriculture growth rate at 3.5 per cent. On the other hand, a positive base-led broad-based recovery is anticipated in both industry and services sectors, with the latter posting its first annualised expansion since the start of the pandemic, she said while expecting GDP growth for full FY22 at 10 per cent.
Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist with India Ratings & Research (Ind Ra), said that by the end of March this year, the Google mobility indicators (retail and recreation, transit and workplace) were around 15-20 per cent lower than their baseline levels. However, the regional/localised lockdown due to Covid has slowed down the economic recovery process. While economic activity have improved by June-end, it was they were still lower than the March level. “India Ratings estimates Q1 FY22 growth to be 15.3 per cent, mainly because of the base effect,” he said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...