Economy

பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி 4.5% ஆக சரிந்தது, ஆறு ஆண்டுகளில் மோசமான சூழ்நிலை

K.S. Badri Narayanan November 30 | Updated on November 30, 2019 Published on November 30, 2019

இந்தியாவின் பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி மீண்டும் சரிவை சந்தித்துள்ளது. மத்திய அரசின் புள்ளி விவரப்படி இரண்டாவது காலாண்டின் (ஜூலை-செப்டம்பர் 2019) மொத்த உள்நாட்டு உற்பத்தி (Gross Domestic Product -GDP) வளர்ச்சி 4.5  சதவீதகமாக குறைந்துள்ளது.

இது கடந்த ஆறு ஆண்டுகளில் மிகவும் குறைந்த வளர்ச்சியாகம். இதற்கு முன் 2012-13 ஆண்டின் நான்காவது காலாண்டில் (ஜனவரி-மார்ச்) பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி 4.3 சதவீதகமாக இருந்தது.  கடந்த ஆண்டில் இதே காலக்கட்டத்தில், பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி  7  சதவீதகமாக இருந்தது.

மொத்த உள்நாட்டு உற்பத்தி (Gross Domestic Product -GDP) என்பது நாட்டின் பொருளாதாரச் செயல்திறனை மதிப்பிடப் பயன்படுகிறது.  குறிப்பிட்ட கால இடைவெளியில் உள்நாட்டில் உற்பத்தியாகும் சரக்கு மற்றும் சேவைகளின் பணமதிப்பை ஜிடிபி (GDP) குறிக்கிறது.

இந்த ஆண்டில் முதல் ஆறு மாத காலத்தில் பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி 4.8 சதவீதகமாக குறைந்துஉள்ளது. கடந்த ஆண்டில் இதே காலக்கட்டத்தில், பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி 7.5  சதவீதகமாக இருந்துள்ளது.

ஆட்டோமொபைலில் மக்களின் விருப்பமின்மை, கட்டுமானப் பணியில் தேக்கநிலை, பருவமழையின் காரணமாக மின்உற்பத்தியில் குறைந்த வளர்ச்சி ஆகிய காரணங்களால் கடந்த காலாண்டில் வளர்ச்சி பாதிக்கப் பட்டுள்ளதாக வல்லுநர்கள் கூறுகிறார்கள். 

எதிர்பார்த்ததே

பொருளாதார வல்லுநர்கள், இந்த தேக்கநிலை எதிர்பார்த்த ஒன்றுதான் என கூறுகிறார்கள்.

மேலும், இந்த தேக்கநிலை அடுத்த ஒன்று அல்லது இரண்டு காலாண்டிகளிலும் தொடர வாய்ப்பு அதிகம் உள்ளதாகவே அவர்கள் கருதுகிறார்கள். புள்ளிவிவரங்கள், பண்டிகை மாதமான ஆக்டோபரில் தான் மிகவும் வளர்ச்சி மோசமாக இருந்திருக்கிறது.  எனவே, இந்த வருடத்தின் மூன்றாவது  காலாண்டில், பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி 4  சதவீதகமாக குறைய அதிக வாய்ப்புள்ளதாக அச்சம் தெரிவிக்கன்றனர்.

உலகில் மிகச்சிறந்த பொருளாதாரம் மற்றும் முதலீடு செய்ய ஆலோசனை தரும் நிறுவனங்களில் ஒன்றான மூடிஸ் இன்வெஸ்டார் சர்வீஸ் (Moody's Investors Service) சில நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு இந்தியாவின் இந்த ஆண்டு பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி 5.6  சதவீதகமாக குறையும் என மதிப்பிடு செய்துள்ளது. மத்திய அரசு கடந்த சில மாதங்களில் எடுத்த நடவடிக்கைகள்  பெருவாரியான மக்களின் வாங்கும் தேவையை அதிகரிக்க உதவவில்லை என அது தெரிந்துள்ளது.

ஆனாலும் சிலர் நம்பிக்கையாக உள்ளனர். மிக குறிகிய காலத்தில் இந்தியா வளர்ச்சிப் பாதையில் மீண்டும் திரும்பும் என்று சில நிபுணர்கள் கருதுகிறார்கள்.

