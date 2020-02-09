GDP will reach new heights: NITI Ayog official

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
The country’s economy would grow in the next few years and the GDP would reach a commendable position, a senior official in NITI Ayog said on Sunday.
“The Indian economy is going to rise in the next few years and the workforce of youth will take the country to new heights,” Ramanan Ramanathan, mission directorAtal Innovation Mission and Additional Secretary NITI Aayog, said here.
Delivering the Graduation Day address of Sri Krishna College of Technology, he said the Indian workforce is creating name and fame to the country and also to the globe and GDP of India would reach a commendable position.
The energy of Indian youth is recognised by various countries and lots of changes are taking place in technology and society, which is going to play an innovative role in the future, he said.
Stating that teachers were playing a significant role in shaping the young generations, he said the youth should face the challenges in life and also in workplace.
“India is the greatest country in the world in many aspects. Destiny of the country is decided by the contribution of youth and we should bring out the energy of youth for various useful purposes,” Ramananathan said.
Asking the student to become job creators and not a job-seekers, he said the youth should have strong beliefs and extraordinary commitments.
S Malarvizhi, chairperson and managing trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions, and Mathur Parameswaran, business management leader, Altran India, Bengaluru, were present at the function, a press release from the college said.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
It was a comeback week for the Sensex and the Nifty after the Budget day slump, but they face key hurdles ...
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The overall impact of the personal tax rate revision is likely to be marginal: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...