GDP will reach new heights: NITI Ayog official

The country’s economy would grow in the next few years and the GDP would reach a commendable position, a senior official in NITI Ayog said on Sunday.

“The Indian economy is going to rise in the next few years and the workforce of youth will take the country to new heights,” Ramanan Ramanathan, mission directorAtal Innovation Mission and Additional Secretary NITI Aayog, said here.

Delivering the Graduation Day address of Sri Krishna College of Technology, he said the Indian workforce is creating name and fame to the country and also to the globe and GDP of India would reach a commendable position.

The energy of Indian youth is recognised by various countries and lots of changes are taking place in technology and society, which is going to play an innovative role in the future, he said.

Stating that teachers were playing a significant role in shaping the young generations, he said the youth should face the challenges in life and also in workplace.

“India is the greatest country in the world in many aspects. Destiny of the country is decided by the contribution of youth and we should bring out the energy of youth for various useful purposes,” Ramananathan said.

Asking the student to become job creators and not a job-seekers, he said the youth should have strong beliefs and extraordinary commitments.

S Malarvizhi, chairperson and managing trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions, and Mathur Parameswaran, business management leader, Altran India, Bengaluru, were present at the function, a press release from the college said.