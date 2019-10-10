Gem, jewellery export dips 6% in September

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Gem and jewellery exports continued their downtrend and dipped six per cent last month to $3.34 billion against $3.56 billion logged in September 2018.
In value terms, it was down seven per cent at ₹23,788 crore against ₹25,699 crore logged in September, 2018.
Colin Shah, Vice-Chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said the industry was not able to take advantage of the trade war between the US and China as it is facing several challenges including ambiguity in Special Economic Zone policy, customs issues on diamonds and GST rate on certification.
In the first six months of this fiscal, gem and jewellery exports declined eight per cent to $19 billion against $20 billion in the same period last year. In rupee terms, it declined six per cent to ₹1.32 lakh crore (₹1.40 lakh crore) between April and September.
Cut and polished diamond (CPD) shipments plunged 18 per cent to $2 billion against $2.36 billion in September 2018. It was down 19 per cent to ₹13,875 crore (₹17,101 crore) in September.
Between April and September CPD was down 19 per cent to $10 billion ($13 billion) while in rupee terms it dipped 17 per cent to ₹72,056 crore (₹87,068 crore).
Interestingly, gold jewellery exports increased 13 per cent to $1 billion ($903 million) last month. However, in the last two quarters, it was down marginally by 0.67 per cent at $6.12 billion ($6.16 billion. Following the rupee’s slide against the dollar, it increased 11 per cent to ₹7,266 crore (₹6,522 crore) in September.
In last six months, gold jewellery exports were up two per cent at ₹42,855 crore (₹42,195 crore).
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...