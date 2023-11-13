The procurement of goods and services from the Government e-Market (GeM) portal has crossed ₹2-lakh crore, so far this fiscal and the trend indicates it may cross ₹3-lakh crore in entire fiscal on higher purchases by different ministries and departments.

The portal registered a business of over ₹2-lakh crore in 2022-23 and ₹1.06-lakh crore in 2021-22. The GeM portal, designed on the pattern of world’s largest platform KONEPS of South Korea, was launched in August 2016 to help all the Central government ministries and departments go for quick online purchases of goods and services, which was earlier done offline through the Directorate General of Supply and Disposal (DGS&D).

Cumulatively, GeM has surpassed the ₹5.93-lakh crore procurement since its launch and helped government to save over ₹45,000 crore. According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, GeM’s prices were 9.5 per cent lower than other online platforms for 10 out of 22 commodities.

The GeM portal has over 63,000 government buyer organisations including public sector units, State governments, central armed police forces and cooperatives, and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers who offer a wide range of products and services from office stationery to vehicles to computers and office furniture. Services offered by GeM include transportation, logistics, waste management and webcasting.

Currently, GeM stands at the third position after Singapore’s GeBIZ. The portal displays a diverse catalogue of 312 service categories and over 11,800 product categories.

Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) account for 83 per cent of the total buying, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Monday. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Uttarakhand have placed significant amount of procurement orders in the current financial year, it said.

“GeM’s expansion into the services sector has played a pivotal role in driving its accelerated adoption,” the Ministry said and added that contribution of services sector in the total procurement has increased to 46 per cent in the current fiscal from 23 per cent in 2021-22.

Nearly half of the total order value transacted through the platform has been awarded to small and micro enterprises (SMEs), the Ministry said. In just seven months, more than 45,000 SMEs have registered as sellers/service providers registered on GeM, it added.