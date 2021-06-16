‘GeM providing increase in market access to seller groups’

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is providing an increase in the market access to seller groups like Micro Small Enterprises (MSEs), Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Startups reinforcing the Make in India Initiative and the Centre’s policy to promote local MSEs, said a senior official.

“GeM is a dedicated platform for Startups to list their innovative products under 10 globally recognised Startup subsectors was launched on 15th November 2019. At present there are 9,980 Startups registered on GeM and 87 of these Startups have listed their innovative products on Startup Runway,” said Anup Wadhawan, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce.

Presently, GeM has over 6,90,000 MSE sellers and service providers onboard contributing over 56 per cent of the total order value on GeM, which is a testament to GeM’s success in not only onboarding but also engaging with the MSEs to help them participate in public procurement. The number of MSEs registered on the GeM platform has increased by over 62 per cent since the last financial year 2019-20.

“Since its inception in August 2017, GeM has facilitated 67.27 lakh orders worth 111,113 Crores from 18.85 lakh registered sellers and service providers for 52,275 Govt buyers. Most importantly, 6,95,432 MSE sellers and service providers have fulfilled 56.13 percent of the total order value on GeM,” said the official statement.

Udyam registration scheme

Recently, MSME Ministry has launched a new Udyam Registration Scheme for all MSME businesses as per the new MSME policy. The new Udyam form has a provision to take consent from businesses for auto-registration on GeM portal. In order to further smoothen the seller registration process for MSEs on the portal, GeM has operationalised API integration with Udyam Registration databases and details of MSMEs, who have given their consent to share their details with GeM, are being auto imported on GeM for creation of their seller profile and notification.

Providing online market access to under-served seller groups has reinforced the “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, “Vocal for Local”, “Make in India” initiative and Government of India’s policy to promote local MSEs. The GeM platform has ensured effective and seamless implementation of the Make in India policy and the Public Procurement Policy for Preference to Micro and Small Enterprises.

As on May 31, around 18,75,427 vendors are registered on GeM, of which 6,98,178 are MSEs and the share of procurement from MSEs on the portal is approximately 57 per cent.