Gems and Jewellery Industry should get into the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the India International Jewellery Show Premier (IIJS) 2021, Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal said that the gems and jewelry industry should get into the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and not depend much on government support.

“Your industry is such that it should not look for clutches. Where it is the government's responsibility, we will certainly fulfill it. But things like encouraging new technology and new industry, getting into new lines — such initiatives should be taken care of by the industry,” the Minister said.

The IIJS is a B2B gems and jewellry exhibitionwhere domestic and overseas buyers and is the primary platform for Indian jewellery manufacturers to work with retailers, enabling them to gain insights into demand trends and product designs.

Held between September 15 to 19, 2021, IIJS Premiere 2021 has enabled visitors to connect directly with over 1275 jewellery manufacturers and exhibitors from across India, showcasing jewellery.

IIJS had 1300 exhibitors, 2500 booths spread across 77,000 square meters including five halls dedicated to diamond jewelry.

IIJS is the flagship trade show by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966.

GJEPC is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country’s export thrust, when India’s post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status.

The GJEPC is the apex body of gems and jewellery industry and today represents 7000 exporters in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur.