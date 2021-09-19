Gems and Jewellery Industry should get into the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Piyush Goyal

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Speaking at the India International Jewellery Show Premier (IIJS) 2021, Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal said that the gems and jewelry industry should get into the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and not depend much on government support.
“Your industry is such that it should not look for clutches. Where it is the government's responsibility, we will certainly fulfill it. But things like encouraging new technology and new industry, getting into new lines — such initiatives should be taken care of by the industry,” the Minister said.
The IIJS is a B2B gems and jewellry exhibitionwhere domestic and overseas buyers and is the primary platform for Indian jewellery manufacturers to work with retailers, enabling them to gain insights into demand trends and product designs.
Held between September 15 to 19, 2021, IIJS Premiere 2021 has enabled visitors to connect directly with over 1275 jewellery manufacturers and exhibitors from across India, showcasing jewellery.
IIJS had 1300 exhibitors, 2500 booths spread across 77,000 square meters including five halls dedicated to diamond jewelry.
IIJS is the flagship trade show by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966.
GJEPC is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country’s export thrust, when India’s post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status.
The GJEPC is the apex body of gems and jewellery industry and today represents 7000 exporters in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...