Get LOC or pay in advance for power supply, Discoms told

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
Power distribution utilities will have to either offer a Letter of Credit for power supplies or pay in advance to power generation companies, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power.
On June 28, the Ministry of Power made it mandatory for power distribution companies (Discoms) to provide a payment assurance to power generation companies (Gencos) before procuring electricity through a Load Dispatch Centre (LDC).
“The Letters of Credits (LOCs) are issued by the banks and financial institutions. For a LoC, you have to deposit a certain margin that will be given by the Discoms. That is an essential requirement from August 1,” Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh said.
The procedure for scheduling of power to distribution company in the event of non-maintenance of Letter of Credit was laid down by the Power Ministry on Wednesday.
“In case of difficulty in opening of LOC, the distribution company may pay in advance through electronic mode the amount equal to the amount corresponding to at least one day’s purchase of electricity and inform the same to the respective LDC. In such a case also LDC shall schedule the power to the distribution company. The quantum of power so scheduled shall be limited to the quantum for which the money has been deposited,” the Ministry said.
Effectively it means that the Discom will have to pay in advance for at least a day of electricity supply if it does not manage to get a LOC to guarantee these purchases.
“The LOC can be for a supply period of 10 days, instead of a month, and then it can be rolled over. So you take a supply for 10 days, give a fresh LOC for another 10 days….A Discom that regularly clears dues to Gencos will have to pay lesser for an LOC. A Discom that does not clear dues will have to shell out more,” Singh said.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...