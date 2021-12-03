Gita Gopinath’s meteoric rise in the world of economics

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Gita Gopinath, the chief economist at International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been promoted as the multilateral financier’s Deputy Managing Director. That makes her the first woman to hold the post. Gopinath would succeed Geoffrey Okamoto.
Born in Mysore, Gita Gopinath was appointed IMF’s chief economist in 2018. Gopinath was earlier the economic advisor to Kerala Chief Minister’s Pinarayi Vijayan. The appointment of a Western-educated liberal economist as an advisor to a Marxist chief minister had created ripples back then.
Gopinath graduated from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College and joined the Delhi School of Economics to pursue her master’s degree in 1994. In 1996, Gita Gopinath earned another postgraduate degree in economics at the University of Washington and thereafter in 2001, she completed her PhD in economics Princeton University.
The same year, she was appointed the assistant professor of economics in the University of Chicago. In 2005, she became an assistant professor of economics in Harvard University. In 2015 she was appointed John Zwaanstra professor of international studies and economics at Harvard.
Gita Gopinath’s research has focussed finance and macroeconomics. She also co-edited the American Economic Review.
Gopinath has won many awards such as the Schumpeter-Haberler Distinguished Fellow Award 2021 from the International Economic Association. Financial Times named her among the 25 Most Influential Women of 2021; she was named Bloomberg 50 people who defined 2019; Foreign Policy named her one of the Top Global Thinkers and IMF counted her among the world’s top 25 economists under the age of 45.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...