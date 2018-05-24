‘Glitch’ trips up NSE’s online platform NOW

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Neat on Web (NOW), a National Stock Exchange (NSE)-promoted order-taking platform mainly used by brokers catering to retail players, faced tech issues on Thursday.
According to stock brokers whom BusinessLine spoke to, the online platform was hit by a ‘glitch,’ and did not show proper order or trade confirmations.
“When we put in an order for 9,000 shares, the confirmation came for 90,000 shares; the platform was shut down by the NSE mid-day ,” said a Mumbai-based broker.
NOW is a shared computer-to-computer link and risk management tool for trading members, provided by the NSE’s subsidiary Dotex. The licensed trading software offers direct connectivity to the NSE for trade execution and data feeds through trading terminals, web-based browsers and mobile devices.
“The NSE confirms there was no disruption to its trading system today. NOW is a shared CTCL (Computer-to-Computer Link) system that had a disruption, which has been rectified and the system is now up and running,” an NSE spokesperson said in a statement.
“The members had alternative modes of connectivity during the disruption and hence trading was not disrupted. The reasons for the disruption are being assessed,” the spokesperson added.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor