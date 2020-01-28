Global airline majors lukewarm to acquiring stake in Air India

Hyundai Aura review
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
The government’s move to divest stake in Air India seems to have evoked a lukewarm response from the global airline majors.
While the Dubai-based Emirates said that it does not intend to acquire equity in Air India, Singapore Airlines said that it does not comment on any “specific investment opportunities including India.”
A spokesperson for Air France KLM refused to comment on the airline’s position and on Monday evening. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said “No comments” when asked whether IndiGo will participate in Air India’s divestment.
These responses come less than 24 hours after the government released the Preliminary Information Memorandum inviting entities to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Air India and Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited.
“We do not intend to acquire equity in Air India as we are currently focused on our own organic growth. We remain committed to support India’s vision for the tourism and aviation sectors,” Emirates said adding its journey in India has been defined by progressive investment, partnership, and growth. “We started with two direct routes to Mumbai and Delhi, and now offer 170 weekly services to nine cities. Through our partnerships with SpiceJet and Vistara, our customers have access to an extensive network of cities across India,” the statement issued by the airline adds.
In October last year, Oscar Munoz, Chief Executive Officer, United Airlines, had told BusinessLine that the airline is unlikely to participate in Air India’s divestment. “Buy a piece of Air India? I am not sure that is something we are looking to do,” he had said.
Similarly, Welmer HT Blom, Senior Vice-President, Commercial, Sales and Marketing, Middle East, Gulf and India, Air France KLM, had said the airline “is not studying the Air India (divestment)”.
He added that for Air India you need deep pockets and you need to change a lot. “Given the current conditions, we are not on the table. I will not exclude anything for the future. But it is not logical for the Air France-KLM strategy now to move forward to sit on the table for a discussion on investing in Air India,” he had said.
Meanwhile, Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), believes that the government has structured a “very attractive offer” and it has demonstrated a serious commitment to exit Air India. “Expect a significant response,” he added.
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...