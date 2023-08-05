Funds available for corporate debt issuers in India could almost triple relative to nominal GDP by 2030, a new India focused report from S&P global has predicted.

This can happen if India were to get included in the major global government bond debt indexes and such wider index inclusion increases foreign participation in India’s government bond market to 10 percent from the current 0.9 percent, said the India-focused report titled “Look Forward: India’s moment”, released recently by the NYSE-listed global data, research and analytics firm.

Market estimates suggest inclusion in major bond indexes could attract an initial inflow of $20 billion-$40 billion, increasing to over $180 billion over the next decade.

Despite India’s sizeable economy and its substantial domestic government bond market, the country is excluded from major global government bond debt indexes and so it fails to generate the sizable portfolio inflows associated with inclusion.

INDEX INCLUSION HIGHLY LIKELY

This S&P Global report does see India’s inclusion in global government bond debt indexes in the coming days and noted that expanded foreign participation in India’s government bond market should free sizable resources to facilitate ambitious development plans.

India would be well received if it chose to borrow in US dollars, as demonstrated by past dollar issuance by Indian borrowers, it added. Foreign funds that allocate local currency investments based on major global bond index ratings lack the incentive to invest in Indian government debt.

As of end 2022, foreign investors collectively held less than 1 per cent of outstanding Indian government bonds. Foreign ownership of Indian government bonds is lower than major peers.

Without foreign participation, India’s public sector, including the Centre, has funded projects primarily from domestic markets, crowding out resource provision to the private sector. The private sector has therefore capitalised on equity markets, the report highlighted.

Easing rules for Indian companies to raise debt and equity externally and wider sovereign use of major international markets would broaden India’s funding sources, it added.

At external level, India’s borrowing comes mostly from multilateral and bilateral sources, while State governments are not allowed to borrow abroad directly. Plans to raise upto $10 billion from overseas public debt markets stalled in 2019.