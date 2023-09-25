India’s trillion-dollar sovereign bond market is gearing up for a rush of foreign money after JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will include the nation’s debt in its emerging market indices.

The South Asian nation is allocated a maximum 10 per cent weight in the main emerging market index, which will be started in a phased manner from June 2024, JPMorgan said in a statement last week. The move will draw upwards of $20 billion of inflows as per various estimates and will help ease supply worries in the bond market as well as provide support to the rupee.

