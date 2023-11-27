Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that global investors need not be jittery at all about the 2024 general elections’ outcome on the economy.

Replying to questions via Video Conferencing at the India Global Forum annual event, Sitharaman also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming back and that too with a good majority.

Sitharaman also asserted that the possibility of Modi losing the elections next year cannot be seen to be a black swan event.

During the interaction, the Finance Minister spoke about the India Middle East Europe Corridor (IMEC) and how India was pursuing it with the Middle East under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“IMEC is not going to be dependent on one or the other major event of concern. It is something in which the vision will drive the implementation in the long run”, she said.

Sitharaman also highlighted how Indian economy was growing at a fast pace amidst the current global scenario, the importance of GST and its implementation and also the relationship which India has with Africa.