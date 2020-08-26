Economy

Global trade rebounds in June after lockdown slump

Bloomberg | Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

Global trade surged in June as governments started to reopen their economies from strict lockdowns earlier in the year. There was growth in almost all countries, according to CPB World Trade Monitor, after huge declines in the previous three months. Even after the 7.6 per cent jump in June, trade was down 12.5 per cent in the second quarter, with the headline index at the lowest since 2014.

