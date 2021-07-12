GMR Hyderabad International Airport’s solar push cuts power bill by ₹90 lakh per month

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has commissioned its second-phase 5 MW solar power plant, taking its total solar capacity to 10 MW.

In 2015, the airport had commissioned a 5-MW solar power plant for its captive consumption.

Spread over 45 acres, the more than 30,000 installed solar panels produce 10 MW power. Both solar plants have advanced ABB central inverters and polycrystalline PV panels, which are far more efficient than monocrystalline panels.

With the additional capacity, GHIAL can reduce its dependence on the Telangana State Electricity Board by 12 million units per year, thereby saving around ₹90 lakh per month.

The added solar power generation will meet 50 per cent of the energy requirement of Hyderabad Airport and reduce carbon footprint by about 28 lakh kg carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to saving 1.4 lakh full-grown trees.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, “GMR Hyderabad International Airport is committed to green and renewable energy. As a sustainable airport operator, we have rolled out many initiatives to actively reduce the carbon emissions. As a member airport of the ACI (Airports Council International), we have committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”