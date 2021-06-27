Going global: CA Institute forms group to explore networking opportunities with foreign companies

‘Why limit creativity to words’
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
The CA Institute has set up a group to explore the feasibility of networking Indian audit firms with foreign firms, including non-audit services, said Nihar Jambusaria, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
This group, which has been tasked to give its report within three months, willspecifically see whether Indian firms can provide non-audit services through networking with foreign firms even in countries where India does not have a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) for the professional qualification.
“In the Chartered Accountants Act, there is restriction that unless there is reciprocity.. this networking should not be done. This reciprocipity should be in form of MRA. So, very few countries qualify .This group will study whether in situations where there is no MRA, whether non audit services can be provided via networking with foreign firms,” Jambusaria told BusinessLine.
Based on the recommendations of this group, which is headed by Babu Abraham, Chairman of Professional Development Committee, the CA Institute will take a call on approaching the Corporate Affairs Ministry for necessary changes in regulations or the CA law.
Critics, however, see this move as a bit futile and late in the day, given that most Indian audit firms are yet to make a mark in the domestic market for non-audit services, which is already dominated by big four and international firms. To encourage pure-play Indian audit firms to leverage networking with foreign firms at this juncture to offer non-audit services in markets abroad is not going to be of much help, they said.
Meanwhile, the CA Institute plans to write again to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the April 27 circular of the central bank as regards appointment of statutory auditors in public sector banks, urban cooperative banks and NBFCs.
Its earlier letter had, among other things, suggested that the RBI should take the responsibility of appointment of statutory auditors of public sector banks and not leave it to bank managements. This was, however, not acted upon, but ICAI will again request the RBI to consider this suggestion, said Jambusaria. Indications are that ICAI will write to the RBI once its July edition of examinations get over next month.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...