Gold jewellery demand may fall by 40%

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
The demand for gold jewellery is expected to dip sharply. But this decline will be accompanied by a surge in investors looking at the yellow metal as a safe haven due to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.
“Looking to the forecast for the year, a rise in scrap supply will help boost total supply by 3 per cent offsetting a slight contraction in mine supply, and while the impact of Covid-19 on the physical demand is expected to dissipate over the course of the year as countries slowly win the battle over the virus, the economic impact is likely to weigh heavily on the annual demand numbers and be a drag for some time,” said Cameron Alexander, Director of Precious Metals Research at GFMS. He was speaking at the Refinitiv India Data Connect Webinar.
“Jewellery demand in particular will be hard hit, forecast to slump well over 40 per cent this year, while retail investment jumps 15 per cent as investors look to gold for its safe haven appeal. After a recent easing Exchange Traded Fund, demand is expected to rise again towards year-end, with well over 1,000 tonnes of fresh inflows forecast for 2020,” he said.
Commenting on price volatility, Alexander said, “Price wise and looking ahead, gold may remain vulnerable to further losses in the short term as markets are being impacted by movements in the US dollar, particularly should the Covid-19 crisis continue to deteriorate in the West and emerging markets and if we see another meltdown in equity markets. Such a correction would lead to yet another bout of liquidation across all asset classes, including gold.”
“Having said that, with heightened uncertainty and expectations of the global economic recession, unprecedented levels of stimulus from central banks around the world and interest rates remaining at historically low levels and in negative territories, we believe that gold will rebound to even higher levels. We forecast gold to average $1,785 per pound in 2020, with a possibility to test and move beyond $2,100 per pound later in the year,” he added.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...