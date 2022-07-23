GoM visits Bangalore Turf Club to study impact of GST on horse racing

The Group of Ministers (GoM) comprising Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Finance & Parliamentary Affairs Suresh Kumar Khanna, Goa Minister of Transport and Industries Mauvin Godinho, accompanied by officials visited the Bangalore Turf Club on Saturday to get a first-hand information on running of horse races and functioning of the race club with specific reference to totalizator operations.

The meeting was fruitful involving a meaningful discussion on all aspects of racing said K Uday Easwaran, Chairman, Turf Authorities of India.

"We hope this meeting will lead to a positive representation by the Members of the GoM to the Members of the GST Council regarding the impact of GST on horse racing," Easwaran said.

This will in turn help the livelihood of over 3.50 lakh families across the country in the agricultural and other related sectors, he added.