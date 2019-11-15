Goods exports decline 1.11 per cent in October, trade deficit shrinks

Exports of goods declined for the third month in a row in October 2019 with a 1.11 per cent fall year-on-year (YoY) to $26.38 billion with sectors such as petroleum products, leather, ready made garments, carpets and a wide range of farm products posting a drop in outbound shipments.

The fall in imports in October 2019 was a steeper 16.31 per cent to $ 37.39 billion which narrowed the country’s trade deficit to $ 11.1 billion compared to $18 billion in October 2018.

“The exports of October is reflective of the global slowdown which has led to the slackening of demand, which is also seen in fall of imports especially in raw material used for either production or manufacturing.However, few sectors like electronic goods, engineering goods and organic and inorganic chemicals are showing resilience and growth,” said Mohit Singla, Chairman, Trade Promotion Council of India.

In April-October 2019-20, exports fell 2.39 per cent to $ 185.95 billion while imports declined 8.37 per cent to $ 280.67 billion.

Trade deficit narrowed to $ 94.72 billion in April-October 2019 compared to $ 116.15 billion in April-October 2018.