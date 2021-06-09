Goods exports during June 1-7 rise 52.39 per cent

Goods exports from the country in the first seven days of June 2021 continued on the fast track, growing 52.39 per cent (year-on-year) to $7.71 billion, led by engineering goods, petroleum products and gems & jewellery.

Imports of goods in the June 1-7, 2021, period increased by a sharper 82.91 per cent to $9.10 billion compared to the same period last year, per weekly trade trends shared by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Wednesday. Electronic items, petroleum and precious and semi-precious stones were the top import items.

The pace of growth in exports and imports in the first week of June was broadly in tune with the increases posted in May 2021. Exports in May 2021 were 67.39 per cent higher at $32.21 billion while imports posted a growth of 68.54 per cent to $38.53 billion.

Highest growing export markets

Exports excluding POL (petroleum, oil, lubricants) increased by 49.35 per cent to $6.42 billion in the first seven days of June 2021 compared to the same period last fiscal. Imports, excluding petroleum, increased in this period by 72.79 per cent to $7.21 billion over same period of 2020-21.

The US, UAE and Bangladesh were the highest growing export markets for India in the June 1-7, 2021, period while the top countries in terms of growth of imports sourced by India were China, the US and UAE.