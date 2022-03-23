India’s goods exports reach $400 billion for first time; PM Modi congratulates farmers, MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that it is a key milestone in India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ journey
Hailing the country's success in achieving its goods export target of $400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.
"India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports and achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal," Modi tweeted.
He also posted a graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.
Published on
March 23, 2022
