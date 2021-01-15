Goods exports rise a tad to $27.15 b in Dec; deficit widens to $15.44 billion

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Goods exports posted a marginal 0.14 per cent growth in December at $27.15 billion raising hopes amongst exporters of a revival as major items such as gems & jewellery, electronics, chemicals, carpets, handicrafts, engineering goods, cereals and pharmaceuticals registered a rise.
Imports during the month grew at a steeper 7.56 per cent to $42.59 billion, propelled by gold, pulses, chemicals, machine tools, and project goods, resulting in the widening of the trade deficit to $15.44 billion compared to $12.49 billion in December 2019.
“Marginal growth of 0.14 percent (in December 2020) shows signs of a revival as order book positions have continuously improved. More new orders are also in the offing,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO.
Arrival of vaccines, too, have helped in boosting business sentiments for the sector which could translate into further growth in the coming months, he added.
Total exports for the period April-December 2020-21 fell 15.73 per cent to $200.80 billion while total imports fell 29.08 per cent to $258.27 billion.
Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in December were 5.5 per cent higher at $ 22.22 billion, according to quick estimates of the April-December 2020-21 trade data shared by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Friday.
“Notably, the export growth of non-petroleum and non-jewellery was positive at 5.5 per cent indicating pick up in manufacturing activity in the country,” said Prahalathan Iyer, Chief General Manager, Research & Analysis, Exim Bank of India.
Another notable trend witnessed was positive growth in engineering goods exports, though it was marginal at 0.3 per cent, Iyer pointed out.
Engineering goods exporters, however, say rising steel prices could be a dampner as global uncertainty remains. “Exporters continue to face head winds of extreme nature,as the key economies of the world are in the midst of a demand recession. The domestic scenario of rising cost of raw material like steel aggravates the situation,” said Mahesh Desai, Chairman, EEPC India.
Engineering goods are a major contributor to the country’s trade basket accounting for almost 25 per cent of total exports.
Trade deficit in the first nine months of the fiscal at $57.47 billion was much lower than the trade deficit of $125.91 billion in April-December 2019-20.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...