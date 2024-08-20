Amidst pressure from own allies, the Government on Tuesday asked Union Public Service Commission (UPCS) to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry requirement.

The Commission had issued advertisement for lateral appointment at the level of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Director. The total number of vacancies was 45, and no post was reserved.

“It is important that the constitutional mandate towards social justice is upheld so that deserving candidates from marginalized communities get their rightful communities get their rightful representation in the government services,” wrote Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, in a letter to UPSC Chairperson Preeti Sudan.

Since these positions have been treated as specialised and designated as single cadre posts, there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments, the letter said. “These aspects need to be reviewed and reformed in the context of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s focus on ensuring social justice. Hence, I urge the UPSC to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment.”

