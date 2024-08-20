Amidst pressure from own allies, the Government on Tuesday asked Union Public Service Commission (UPCS) to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry requirement.
The Commission had issued advertisement for lateral appointment at the level of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Director. The total number of vacancies was 45, and no post was reserved.
- Also read: Lateral shift: Can it cut both ways?
“It is important that the constitutional mandate towards social justice is upheld so that deserving candidates from marginalized communities get their rightful communities get their rightful representation in the government services,” wrote Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, in a letter to UPSC Chairperson Preeti Sudan.
Since these positions have been treated as specialised and designated as single cadre posts, there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments, the letter said. “These aspects need to be reviewed and reformed in the context of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s focus on ensuring social justice. Hence, I urge the UPSC to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment.”
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.